The big promise of Elon Musk’s ‘neuralink’ with extended reality

One application of this XR-rewiring is pain reduction. VRHealth, an Israeli firm, works on using VR to cure migraine pains, for instance. “Our brain is like a CPU—75% of that CPU goes to visuals and sound," says founder Eran Orr. “When we overload our CPU with an immersive technology like VR, things like pain can get downgraded in the priority list. That is why it’s amazing for pain management or pain distraction. Once you combine that with actual rehab, it’s a game-changer." The New York Times has written of Hollie Davis, who owes her current full mobility to trying VR as part of her treatment for a persistent, life-inhibiting pain after a motorcycle accident. She “spent 10 or 20 minutes in a dark room while a head-mounted 3-D screen transported her to a very relaxing place, taught her about the nature of pain, how oxygen travels through the body, then how to breathe, focus on her breathing, relax her body and think of nothing else." The device engages multiple senses, essentially flooding the brain with so much input that it cannot register pain signals. When pain messages try to get through, “the brain gives a busy signal".