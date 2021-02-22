The bond market’s non-taper tantrum is odd but explainable

In the developed world, labour cost has been a critical factor in inflation outcomes. Does the rise in the non-farm business sector unit labour cost presage an inexorable rise in the inflation rate? Well, the relationship between this indicator and the consumer price index (or any of its variants such as PCE, or Personal Consumption Expenditures, headline or PCE core inflation rate) had broken down since the 1980s. The rise in unit labour cost is perhaps a better indicator of a collapse in output in certain sectors rather than that of an increase in wage costs. Moreover, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in its Economic Letter published in August 2020 warned us to beware of averages. The letter called it ‘the illusion of wage growth’. Average wages had increased because establishments—especially smaller ones—laid off their lowest paid workers first. Overall wage costs declined, but the average went up. The authors show that wages for continuously employed workers rose only by 2.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, whereas median weekly earnings were higher by 8 percentage points. Proving this point are the total compensation costs measured by the employment cost index. At 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, they are well below the recent peak of 2.9% reached in the fourth quarter of 2018. It is no surprise, therefore, that the PCE core inflation rate was hovering around 1.5% in December.