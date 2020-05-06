Opinion | The boost that coronavirus has given the cause of science

The world has never felt so ignorant in a long time. The best medical professionals and healthcare experts around the world are forced to admit that they are still clueless on how to deal with covid-19. With all the knowledge the human race has accumulated so far proving useless in fighting a virus, policymakers were forced to lock the world down. The pandemic is responsible for the loss of many lives and huge economic hardship. But this tragedy might also be one of the best things that happened to science in a long time.

The scientific community has been dominated by a sense of positivism, an oversized and intellectually aggressive belief that everything closer home has been understood. It was believed that except for some esoteric questions like “what constitutes consciousness", or “is there water on Mars?", the scientific community does not have too many major challenges. As recently as in December 2019, The New York Times had reported that some companies developing new versions of short-duration-use drugs or antibiotics were haemorrhaging money and going out of business, as compared to companies making medicines for chronic conditions like diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis. The assumption that there were no significant health problems to solve seemed to be slowly causing intellectual atrophy among healthcare professionals. The covid-19 pandemic has forced complacent scientists out of their slumber.

According to Stuart Firestein, professor at Columbia University, ignorance—not knowledge—is the true engine of science. In his book Ignorance: How It Drives Science, he mentions that puzzling over thorny questions or inexplicable data is what gets researchers into labs early and keeps them there late. At the Second International Congress of Mathematicians held in Paris in 1900, David Hilbert outlined 23 crucial problems for mathematicians to solve during the century. A century later, only 10 of those 23 problems had been solved to majority satisfaction. Today, the field remains energized by those questions.

Covid-19 has raised many questions around treatments, vaccines, testing, contact tracing, policies and more. The immediate focus is on finding a cure and a vaccine to stop the spread of this pandemic. The long- term focus will be to ensure that another health scare never stops the world in its tracks again. No other event in recent human history has forced so much intelligence to come together. This should expand the horizons of science.

To guide all forces of enquiry in the right direction, we must ask the right questions. Wrong questions can derail the scientific process. When the bubonic plague began in Europe in the 14th century, the initial question that was asked was, “Why is this happening to the human race?" Religious authorities stepped in to answer that. Their verdict was that God was angry with the sinful ways of humans. It took a long time to reframe the question to: “What is causing this problem?" This new question helped scientists like Louis Pasteur work in the appropriate direction.

Today’s pandemic has not only brought the best of medical professionals together, it has also brought other knowledge to the fore. Deep-learning algorithms have been used to interpret radiology images within seconds without burdening radiology teams. Other artificial intelligence (AI) tools have been used to interpret huge volumes of data pouring in, aiding forecasts for a future course of action. AI-based developments like universal language models can teach themselves to understand written and spoken languages by analysing old books, Wikipedia articles and other digital text. This could help scientists as they try to assimilate and make sense of all that’s known about this virus.

An overwhelming sense of ignorance that has enveloped the world has had another salutary effect. As Tom Nichols warned in his book The Death Of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge And Why It Matters, never have so many people had so much access to so much knowledge and yet have been so resistant to learning anything, rejecting the advice of experts. In recent times, anyone with a smartphone and a social media account has been able to disseminate all manner of unfounded opinions. Covid-19, however, has brought real experts back to centre-stage. Actual evidence and scientific research matters again and expertise has regained respect. So, the post-covid world will hopefully be a bit more receptive to the opinions of experts and less dismissive of worst-case scenarios on issues like global warming.

The Great Lockdown might have another benefit too. The bubonic plague forced Isaac Newton to take a break from his hectic schedules in the laboratory. As legend has it, with nothing else to do, and while lying is his garden, he pondered the effect of gravity. Innovative ideas pop up only when we step out of our usual workspaces. Covid-19 has forced a lot of people to take a break from their daily routines. Many a new idea would have cropped up in the brains of young people during this lockdown too. These ideas should help create a new world.

In these times of efficient search engines, the world has come to believe that answers are more relevant than questions. But years later, when the world sits down to evaluate the discoveries that the covid pandemic gave us, one would surely have to admit that questions are bigger than answers. Ignorance is more relevant than knowledge.

Biju Dominic is the chief executive officer of Final Mile Consulting, a behaviour architecture firm

