Did you know that 94.6%, or 19 out of 20 listed firms in the world, do not have a board representation for marketing? I have long wondered why the 21st century chief marketing officer (CMO) is not a permanent invitee to the board. In 2019, global businesses spent an estimated $614 billion to establish or strengthen brand assets. These are assets that have a direct and material impact on corporate performance.

This is not some clever logic of compliance at work. This is not about reporting requirements either. And I will explain why. Imagine that there was an injunction issued by a court which prevented your firm (or non-profit organization) from using your trademarks for a few months. Would it be business as usual? How many different ways might the firm be impacted merely by the loss of trademark usage? There are 34 that we have identified over the last two decades.

Last month, I facilitated a Confederation of Indian Industry masterclass for 50 odd CMOs on brands as core business assets. And the fundamental question we debated was why the brand was missing a permanent representative on the boards of most companies.

It will hardly come as a surprise to anyone reading this that balance sheets represent less than 30% of the average firm’s value today. This is irrespective of category, with no fast-moving consumer goods or luxury products bias. Carborundum Universal, an abrasives firm, trades at a price-to-book value of 6.73. In fact, the BSE Sensex-30 is on average valued at five times its book value. So, where does the rest of the value reside? And why is it not captured or reported with the same granularity as the items on the balance sheet? Over the last three decades, the world has come to accept that the two primary intangible asset groups hidden outside the balance sheet are intellectual property (the firm’s ‘recipes’) and brands (the ‘reputation’ of its offerings).

Why is this relevant now? If a company’s largest and most influential assets (i.e., the property of shareholders) are sitting hidden in plain sight beyond our financial statements, then it is but natural that we will fail to see how they can contribute to business performance or value creation. And hence, by implication, we find ourselves with an underperforming firm nine times out of ten. Or 19 times out of 20, to be more precise. It’s a bit like having a pilot fly a plane on one of its four engines and then wondering why it is underpowered.

Therefore, wouldn’t you agree that giving these assets their rightful place at the top table is just good governance? In other words, it’s merely about meeting our responsibility to shareholders. Why is it okay for an investment committee to green-light an acquisition without a clear assessment of the role of the firm’s intangible assets, especially if shareholders have to cough up the capital for them. Procter & Gamble (P&G) paid 48% of the $54-billion price tag for Gillette only for the name Gillette. So, how well is this trademark performing against P&G’s 2005 buyout assumptions? Worth knowing, is it not?

On the other hand, should the raising of a large debt be based merely on balance sheet ratios, or truly contextualised to the strength of intangible assets? Is one’s brand and/or innovation engine strong enough to justify the assumptions of raising this capital?

But what does governance of intangible assets actually entail? Over the past 30 odd years, some enlightened countries (like France, Germany, Sweden, Japan and Denmark) have decided that the least they could do was provide clear guidelines to help their firms capture and report the value of these assets. Some individual companies have gone further and begun reporting them in the annual reports.

Overall, our own interventions have identified four clear board priorities for brands:

Board oversight: Appoint an independent director or committee accountable for brand assets. Such a panel must comprise brand professionals who have led businesses. This would imply both a strong understanding of these assets, as well as their impact on business performance.

Information symmetry: Put in place a well laid-out mechanism for impairment testing and asset-value reporting separately for brands . Shareholders should have clarity on the position of these large assets, just like they have information on tangible assets.

Return on brand capital: Set up clear and convergent metrics for a return on these assets in particular. Gross return on capital tells us nothing about how individual assets are contributing to business performance and value creation.

Brand due diligence: Insist that the board and its appointed investment committees demand and have access to due diligence reports on the brand assets of acquisition targets. Most of the time, we buy companies at prices many times the value of their books, with little or no idea of what that premium is supposed to deliver by way of future performance. How does that make for sound investment logic?

For my money, these are the four basic essentials for getting brands to where they belong. Namely, the corporate boardroom. For any business category, anywhere in the world.

Does it really make sense that most of a firm’s value lies undisclosed, unaccounted and underleveraged? Especially in a world where value seems to be moving further and further away from land, set-up and stash?

Ramesh Jude Thomas is president and chief knowledge officer, Equitor Value Advisory

