The brave jawans who liberated Bangladesh

In 1972, when I lived in Allahabad (now, Prayagraj), we would often find spectators outside the military cantonment at Rasulabad. They would come there daily to see Pakistani prisoners of war (PoWs) in high-security barracks. The PoWs, in civilian clothes, would play basketball under the watchful eye of the soldiers guarding them. Some spectators would abuse the PoWs or try to throw things at them. The soldiers had to deal sternly with such people and ensure the protection of the PoWs. The Indian Army had been doing this since 16 December 1971, when the Pakistani Army in East Pakistan (now, Bangladesh) surrendered. In total, 93,000 soldiers surrendered in the first and last example of such an exercise in the post-World Warmilitary history.

