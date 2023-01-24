The budget must balance aims of growth and public debt stability5 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM IST
A slowdown in nominal growth will make fiscal compression harder but we should move towards fixing the primary deficit
Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full budget of the second Narendra Modi government next week. National elections are due next year, so the February 2024 budget will likely be an interim accounting exercise to keep India’s wheels of administration moving till the next regime is sworn in.