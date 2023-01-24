The budget must balance aims of growth and public debt stability

Second, public finances have been hit hard by two exogenous shocks which no government could have controlled: the dislocation during the covid pandemic after March 2020, followed by a jump in energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. These two shocks messed up the finances of most countries, and India has been no exception. However, the Indian fiscal response to the pandemic was more careful than in many other large economies, which has led to inflation levels that were not seen in those countries for several decades. The Indian finance minister had budgeted a fiscal deficit of 6.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the financial year that will end in March. It is very likely that this core fiscal target will be met, despite the fact that the subsidy bill will overshoot the budgeted target by over ₹2 trillion. The decision of the government to extend the free food provision under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana through most of this financial year as well as the decision to protect farmers from rising global fertilizer prices are the main reasons for a higher subsidy bill.

