The budget prioritizes capex-led growth, shrinks social safety net

The budget should be assessed recognizing the challenging context in which it has been prepared. Externally, the global economy is heading towards stagflation. India remains the fastest growing major economy in this grim global scenario, but has its own problems. As the base effect of the pandemic-driven contraction in 2020-21 (FY21) and the devastating Delta wave in Q1 of FY22 has faded, growth has decelerated. It halved from 13.5% in Q1 of FY23 to 6.3% in Q2 and probably declined further in Q3 and Q4. For FY24, the Economic Survey has optimistically projected growth in the range 6-6.8%. Our forecast of 5.2% is in the same ball park as several others. Meanwhile, headline inflation is still above the 6% upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) inflation tolerance band, though it has declined from the September peak of 7.4%. The current account deficit (CAD) rose to a worrying 4.4% of GDP in the first half of FY23, mainly on account of a huge merchandise trade deficit. However, the latest data indicates that this has now narrowed considerably.

