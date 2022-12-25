The budget should enhance our ease of doing business globally5 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 10:59 PM IST
Rationalize duties, sharpen schemes and simplify processes to boost Indian manufacturing and its global competitiveness
Rationalize duties, sharpen schemes and simplify processes to boost Indian manufacturing and its global competitiveness
During the last couple of years, the government has taken many positive steps to come out with relief and reform measures to manage the impact of the covid pandemic on the Indian economy and industry. These have contributed greatly to the simplification of the overall tax regime, and Union Budget 2023-24 can add to this ongoing effort to boost growth.