The budget should enhance our ease of doing business globally

First, a graded roadmap is needed to shift duty slabs to a competitive level over a period, with the exception of a few products presently in the higher slabs, so that domestic manufacturers have time to adjust. Duty on imports of raw materials should be in the lowest or nil slab, intermediates in the lower slab of 2.5-5% and final products in the standard slab. A phased manufacturing programme along with PLIs for key sectors would give domestic manufacturing a much-needed impetus. This will help Indian industry integrate into global value chains while making its goods and services competitive in world markets. A review of final and intermediate products needs to be undertaken in consultation with stakeholders to ensure that inputs that are not manufactured in India are imported at lower duty to raise the export competitiveness of final products made here.