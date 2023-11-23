Opinion
The Bull Market is Playing with Your Head
Summary
- If you are a perma bull today, the only way you will get to recover your money is if the outcome is perfect. Any deviation and you are going to be disappointed. A better approach to tap into the India opportunity would be the Buffett way.
Everything is hot. The economy. The stock markets. Heck, even the black market for cricket match tickets. Yes, it’s super bullish out there. And it’s starting to play with your head.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more