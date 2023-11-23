The Bull Market is Playing with Your Head

At the start of the recently concluded World Cup, the cost of a base ticket to the finals, in the black market, was about Rs10,000 (actual price Rs1,500). A day before the finals it peaked at Rs35,000. If you had bought a ticket at the start of the World Cup, well, you had limited expectations on who would play the finals, much less who would win it. But if you bought it a day prior, well, you bet on a perfect outcome – i.e., an India win. Or rather, you just could not afford to miss seeing India win the world cup in person - FOMO!