Rationality, despite what many economists and philosophers like to believe, is hardly a defining human trait. And in times such as these, when the world is fighting a pandemic, irrationality rules.

A key reason why we do stupid things in challenging times is that we find it difficult to differentiate between risk and uncertainty. Simply put, risk is when one has some idea of the chances of losing when taking an action. Uncertainty is when you have no clue what the outcome is going to be. In mathematical terms, in the case of risk, the outcome is unknown, but the probability distribution governing that outcome is known. Uncertainty means that both the outcome and its probability distribution are unknown.

For instance, in an Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, you decide whom to bet on based on the players’ form, results of previous games between the two teams, and so on. You are taking a risk, but you have a fair notion how much that risk is. But then both announce that they are going to choose their teams by lottery from their 25-strong squads. That puts you in uncertainty land; you can’t figure out what the chances of either team winning are.

We see confusion between risk and uncertainty every day now, from our own behaviour to how governments are going about their job. When liquor shops were opened last week, governments should have known that there was a high risk of people throwing social distancing to the wind and crowding the outlets. They should have been prepared to handle the situation. And those jostling at booze counters chose to risk getting infected due to uncertainty over how long the government would let the liquor shops stay open.

When the lockdown was imposed, migrant labourers faced complete uncertainty—of income, food, infection, and how long their dire condition would last. The only certainty they felt was that if they could somehow reach home, there would be some food and peace of mind, and even if they were to die of covid-19, they would die surrounded by their loved ones. So they started their homeward treks, knowing the high risk of never being able to reach, even dropping dead on the road.

Some 40 days into the crisis, the government began providing train services to take those workers home. One wonders if it calculated the contagion risk it has now unleashed by sending hundreds of thousands of people from urban “red zones" to “green" rural India. And this decision has come along with some industry and trade being allowed to open. So the risk of the disease spreading to uncontaminated regions is raised by facilitating an exodus of workers just when they could have found some employment again, while businesses face great uncertainty because they can’t find labour and have no idea when and how many workers will return. After many states failed the migrants, the Central government has now increased both risk and uncertainty.

Every day, we confront a new graph, with headlines announcing that the number of cases has risen by so much, and the constant chatter about “flattening the curve". But we don’t know the real shape of the infection curve with any certainty. What we do know for sure is that the more we test, the higher the number of cases we will register, given that at least 70-80% of the cases are asymptomatic. Now, one, we cannot test everyone. Two, we are not doing large-scale meaningful random or antibody testing. Three, testing levels vary vastly from state to state, from 4,386 per million in Delhi to 230 in West Bengal (4 May numbers). Thus, there is complete uncertainty about the actual number of cases, which could be 50% more than what the data shows, or 500% more. That confirmed-cases curve hardly represents the reality.

The only figure we can be confident about is the death count. That is the only chart worth looking at, and that is the only curve whose flattening we should be worrying about. Also, since we can say with 100% certainty that the actual number of cases will always be higher than the number recorded, and that the more we test, the more cases will appear, we can also reach the conclusion that the fatality rate (number of deaths divided by the number of infected) is certainly lower than what we are seeing. That is, the risk of dying from covid-19 is probably lower than what is being reported.

Our big problem is that bureaucrats tend to resist change. Risk and uncertainty, both of which are fundamental attributes of change, seem anathema to them. When they have no option but to face up to these facts of life, some of them confuse the two, and often flail about, think up draconian rules, or do both together. For evidence, consider the fact that the Central and state governments have together issued as many as 4,211 covid-related circulars between 1 February and 6 May, many of which are clarifications of earlier circulars, and clarifications of clarifications. These have only sowed more uncertainty. Meanwhile, there is little preparation for the huge economic aftershock that we can now predict with total certainty. Our babus, it appears, pose a high risk to the country.

Sandipan Deb is former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines

