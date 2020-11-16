The California vote that went against its gig workers

California’s voters seem to have a curious inclination to set right-wing precedents by adopting state-level propositions at the ballot. Smart or misleading campaigns run before elections tend to sway voters’ opinions in this otherwise left-leaning state. This year, gig companies put out a message that they would pay their contractors more than the minimum wage. This appears to have caught voters’ attention and led them on. They were bombarded with emails, glossy fliers, text messages and video spots. The truth, however, according to the National Employment Law Project (NELP), was that someone driving an average of 35km every hour in a 40-hour workweek would make $287 less per week if Proposition 22 passed. This is in addition to a slew of healthcare and other reductions. The NELP says a “permanent underclass of workers" has been created.