The carbon exhaust of a conference on climate change

An interesting case is passenger vehicles, which account for 45% of the world’s transport-sector CO2 emissions. The electric vehicles (EV) market is growing every year, but with little attention paid to a few key facts. One, though a running EV does not emit CO2, the power plant on which it relies for its charging does, depending on the fuel used. Two, the EV manufacturing process releases more carbon than cranking out a diesel or petrol car. Three, EVs use batteries made of rare earth elements like lithium, nickel and cobalt, the mining of which is extremely polluting. And lastly, the clean disposal of these batteries, once their life is over, may be a serious problem.