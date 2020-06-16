Opinion | The case for a second budget and switch to a new fiscal year

The main benefits of a shift to a January-December fiscal year would be the following: One, it will allow us to segregate the 2020 calendar year’s fiscal performance from the relatively regular years of the future; two, it will let us integrate better knowledge of our agricultural performance, as we will know what happened with the kharif crop; three, the traditional start of the busy season in October-March will coincide with the new budget dates, which means that any post-covid stimulus plan will have a multiplier effect on demand; and given the recent trend of having general elections in April-May, a new government will have enough time to prepare a full budget by October after the polls. A July budget after election results in May leaves very little time for a new government to present its proper set of priorities to the people who voted it to power.