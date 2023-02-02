The case for a sectoral approach to insolvency resolution in India

The telecom sector is yet another field that has had insolvency proceedings and it has been found that the treatment of dues here cannot take the same approach as in other sectors. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruled in a case that supplier telecom spectrum can be sold under the insolvency process, but only after government dues are cleared. This dealt a blow to the bankruptcy proceedings of defunct telecom firms such as Aircel and Reliance Communications. In the UK, after privatization in the early 1980s, the telecom sector has included non-state suppliers that would be subject to ordinary insolvency proceedings in the event of their going insolvent.