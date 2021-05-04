The case for a suspension of intellectual property rights

Which brings us back to intellectual property. All countries of the world that are members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are bound by the Agreement on the Trade Related aspects of Intellectual Properties (TRIPs), and have to comply with its stipulations with regard to patents, copyrights and other intellectual property laws. The manufacture of covid vaccines are, for the most part, protected under patent law, with various ancillary but essential technologies protected under copyright, trade secret and industrial design regulations. Thanks to their obligations under the TRIPs agreement, nations that have the capabilities and are willing to invest in funding the re-tooling of existing factories are unable to contribute to the global demand for vaccine production because they need to first secure the right to manufacture vaccines from holders of the intellectual property rights over these recipes.

