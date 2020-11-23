The case for an economy of permission-less exchanges

In India, there are really three kinds of permissions imposed on the exchange of goods and services. The first is the permission of regulators. More than half the country was born after liberalization, and may not remember the days of India’s Licence-Permit Raj, but those of us who have lived through socialism remember its horrors. And while the Licence Raj was partially dismantled, India is still very much a Permit Raj. The culture of requiring permissions to buy virtually anything other than for personal consumption needs is staggering. The worst experiences involve attempts to buy, sell, use, lease, partition and gift land. While it may seem innocuous to get permission from a regulator, Indians face unintentional delays in processing permissions because of limited state capacity, and intentional ones to extract rents and bribes. This has made land markets thin and inefficient, consequently depressed prices, and reduced the wealth of most Indians, especially farmers. The same applies to labour services, where the permissions required to hire willing workers for even the simplest of tasks is so prohibitively costly that 80% of them are hired informally.