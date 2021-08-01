The case for an Olympic squad that’s not named ‘India’

The Olympics often reverberate with the lies of nations. That is what anthems usually are. The typical anthem is a very bad poem written by a poet who was friends with the strongman of his times who had the power to pick a national song. No wonder anthems are generally low-brow cliches about the greatness and goodness of a group of people. The anthem of ‘Despite India’ will be different—it will be an honest song, rendered as an angry rap about a nation that is cruel to the poor, which has no facilities for children to play competitive games, whose stadiums are mostly torturous structures where the experience of watching sports is among the worst in the world, where most towns have no modern training of athletes, scientific advice or healthcare. A nation that offers nothing much to its athletes but is dominated by a lumbering elite and middle class hungry for sporting pride.