Opinion | The case for better statistics has rarely been stronger

The number of infections from covid continues to rise, putting lives and livelihoods at risk. With several states going into another round of lockdown, the effect of the pandemic could last longer than earlier thought. This uncertainty on its future course has contributed to uncertainty on the economic front, although the lack of adequate data on basic economic indicators has been equally to blame.

A number of reports have suggested a rise in poverty and hunger. Unfortunately, there aren’t any official statistics to corroborate this. The most recent consumption expenditure survey was conducted in 2017-18, but it was junked by the government on spurious grounds, leaving the decade-old 2011-12 survey as the only official estimate. The absence of consumption data not only makes it difficult to say anything on poverty, but also on many other indicators, particularly food consumption. The leaked report of 2017-18’s consumption survey showed a severe erosion of past gains on both these fronts. The same is the case with employment. The findings of the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for the last three quarters have not been released. These are crucial in analysing wages and income, both of which have suffered a great deal during the lockdown. Even the regular monthly data from the labour bureau on rural wages, which is usually available without much of lag, has not been published after January this year.

The absence of official statistics does not mean there are no other estimates available. Since the time the country’s lockdown was announced on 24 March, several private research institutes have conducted surveys of migrants, availability of food, decline in income, and so on. These have generated large amounts of data, which, when analysed individually as well as together, suggest a sharp decline in employment as well as income levels, and a simultaneous increase in hunger.

But these have also highlighted the large reach of India’s public distribution system and employment guarantee scheme, both of which have helped the poor earn some income and secure essential purchases during this crisis. Similarly, data on unemployment and income from private agencies, such as the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, have helped better capture the problems being faced by people across the country.

While these data sets are not as rigorous and representative as the National Statistical Office (NSO) surveys, they do fill the woeful gaps left by the absence of official data. At a time when most survey agencies have developed expertise in collecting data on hand-held devices, the lack of quality data from the NSO is surprising, to say the least.

This is not the first crisis the country has faced and it is not going to be the last. Previous governments strengthened the statistical system during such crises to be able to better understand the nature of the shocks caused. This was as true of the National Democratic Alliance government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which introduced the Situation Assessment Surveys (SAS) of farmers in 2002-03 to get a better picture of their income and indebtedness, as other administrations. Though these were started following an agrarian crisis and a rise in farmer suicides, their benefits have extended well beyond. They helped assess the profitability of agriculture, for example. Similarly, when the global financial crisis of 2008-09 hit India’s economy, the United Progressive Alliance government started quarterly employment surveys through the labour bureau. These were useful in identifying the worst-hit sectors. It is unfortunate, however, that the labour bureau has discontinued the PLFS after facing criticism over a rise in unemployment, as was shown by its earlier leaked reports.

Previous governments had strengthened the statistical system by generating a greater variety of data, and also through the digitization of the data collection processes, which included the use of hand-held devices. These are now commonly used for data collection in the quarterly labour force surveys, as also in the calculation of some price indices.

This crisis has given us yet another opportunity to strengthen the country’s statistical system by further expanding our data sets and using technology to speed up data collection and dissemination.

The absence of data on migrants, which affected the government’s response at the peak of this crisis, is a glaring reminder of why we need to improve our statistical systems. Data on consumption, employment, wages and incomes are elementary indicators of economic health, and ought to be available on a regular basis without any significant lag. Reliable data on these fundamental parameters is essential for effective policy responses to be mounted even during normal times, given the dynamic nature of economic development and the diversity of our economic structures. But they are all the more necessary during times of crisis, such as these.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi

