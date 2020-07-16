Opinion | The case for better statistics has rarely been stronger

A number of reports have suggested a rise in poverty and hunger. Unfortunately, there aren’t any official statistics to corroborate this. The most recent consumption expenditure survey was conducted in 2017-18, but it was junked by the government on spurious grounds, leaving the decade-old 2011-12 survey as the only official estimate. The absence of consumption data not only makes it difficult to say anything on poverty, but also on many other indicators, particularly food consumption. The leaked report of 2017-18’s consumption survey showed a severe erosion of past gains on both these fronts. The same is the case with employment. The findings of the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for the last three quarters have not been released. These are crucial in analysing wages and income, both of which have suffered a great deal during the lockdown. Even the regular monthly data from the labour bureau on rural wages, which is usually available without much of lag, has not been published after January this year.