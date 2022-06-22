The case for nuclear energy is supported by safety advances

The progress that’s been made on alleviating issues around nuclear power is underappreciated. For instance, safety in reactors is typically based on an assessment of core meltdown risks. To address these concerns, 14 countries have come up with lower-risk designs and developed a new generation of reactors. These systems will use different coolants, like molten salts or liquid metal, and methods that ultimately make nuclear power production cleaner, secure and more efficient. Reactors that use such materials seek to reduce or cut the production of dangerous gases that explode under pressure.