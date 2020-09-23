The case for universal responses to crises of humanity

An analysis of accidents suffered by railway-track trespassers in Mumbai found that the human brain underestimates the speed of large incoming objects. The proposed solution to this problem was based on the insight that humans always use a reference point while judging the speed of an object. So, as part of the solution, a series of track sleepers in the train’s path were intermittently painted yellow to act as a visual reference of its oncoming speed. Thus, an understanding of the cause of the problem as well as its solution emanated from a study of the basic construct of the human brain. This solution, therefore, can be applied anywhere in the world, irrespective of possible differences in culture.