The case of abortion in America reveals the influence of ideology

The movement against Roe vs Wade began soon after the judgement itself. Conservative churches were appalled that abortion was legal, and they began their campaign in right earnest by trying to elect politicians who claimed to take ‘pro-life’ positions (implying that those backing abortion were ‘anti-life’ and not ‘pro-choice’), vetting the ideological records of potential nominees to courts and supporting only those who passed the abortion litmus test. Activists also started aggressively picketing clinics that offered abortion, shouting at and shaming women who went there, with extremists going to the extent of firebombing these clinics, and, in a few instances, attacking doctors who performed abortions. In some states, right-leaning legislatures shortened the term of pregnancy by when a woman could choose to abort, made exceptions even harder, and placed improbable barriers that made it expensive for any woman who sought to terminate her pregnancy. They also made it more difficult for scientists to conduct stem cell research. The result was that in vast parts of the US, for miles on end, there was no clinic that could legally perform an abortion.