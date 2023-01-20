The cells tell the story of a tilt5 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The Sabouroff Head has raised many doubts, in particular about the rest of the sculpture
The Sabouroff Head has raised many doubts, in particular about the rest of the sculpture
The Sabouroff Head is a life-sized marble sculpture of a man’s head from ancient Greece. It has been dated to the 6th century BCE and was most probably sculpted in Athens. The nose and lips are damaged, but otherwise, it is a remarkably well-preserved artifact, about nine inches tall. In case you’re wondering, you’re right: Sabouroff is not a Greek name. The bust is named for Peter Alexandrovich Saburov, a 19th century Russian diplomat, amateur chess player and art collector.