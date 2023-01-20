The cells tell the story of a tilt

Once you’ve grasped that notion, you’ll know that the dots don’t have to be near the corners. Wherever they are on the sheet, you can find an appropriate line that divides the sheet into a pair of such cells. And then you can extend the idea to more than two points. Mark a number of points on the sheet, quite at random; mathematicians who work with Voronoi cells call these seeds. Take each seed in turn, and think about this: there is a part of the sheet, containing the seed, inside which any point you choose is closer to this seed than to any other seed. This is just how they are defined: A Voronoi cell is the shape around a seed which contains all the points closer to it than to any other seed. So, if your sheet of paper has a number of seeds, and you mark out each seed’s Voronoi cell, you will have divided the sheet into a grid—known mathematically as a “tesselation"—of these cells. This grid, this partition of the sheet into Voronoi cells, is called a Voronoi diagram.