The central bank’s balance sheet will shrink as it battles inflation

The cost of living is rising rapidly across the world. However, the extent of the problem is not the same in all countries. The dispersion of price pressures should be seen not just in terms of headline numbers, but also the distance of the latest inflation readings from the official or implicit inflation targets in those economies. Inflation has drifted far away from inflation targets in major Western economies such as the US, UK, Germany, Spain, Canada and Belgium. Many Asian countries actually have lower inflation than the former group right now—for example, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan.