The Centre must look within if India Inc’s acting elusive

The government, in fact, has gone to extraordinary lengths to meet India Inc’s demands. In an interaction with the All India Management Association on 20 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked industry to unleash its animal spirits: “We need capacities to be ramped up, we need expansion, we need more production of very many such products, which are so required for the economy." On 5 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted industry: “I would again urge you to convey to me whatever problems you are facing, whatever your suggestions are on reforms with an open mind. The government is prepared for every suggestion and will solve every problem."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}