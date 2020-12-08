The centre must make inclusive changes in the agrarian sector

There is no doubt that the agricultural scenario has to change. The question is how. We already have seen the sort of fear mongering we are witnessing today in the early 1990s. At that time, then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and his finance minister Manmohan Singh brought about economic liberalization. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, George Fernandes and all other Opposition leaders and parties called this a conspiracy to sell India down the drain. There was unrest on the streets and in Parliament. The whole argument was that foreign companies would now come and enslave us as the East India Company had done during the British Raj. However, liberalization pulled at least 300 million Indians out of poverty. Coordination between the government, corporates and society improved. This helped set India on the path to becoming an aspiring economic superpower.