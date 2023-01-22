The Centre’s proposals should strengthen our insolvency code1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:22 PM IST
The introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 was a ‘watershed’ moment in India, its success aided by swift legislative interventions by the government to ensure that the code evolved to address legal and practical challenges in its implementation
The introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 was a ‘watershed’ moment in India, its success aided by swift legislative interventions by the government to ensure that the code evolved to address legal and practical challenges in its implementation. The latest proposals by the ministry of corporate affairs advance the same philosophy, with sweeping changes being suggested.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×