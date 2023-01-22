The Centre’s proposals should strengthen our insolvency code

(viii) The government’s distribution proposal calls for more debate. It proposes that creditors receive proceeds up to the liquidation value of the company based on the existing waterfall mechanism used for liquidation under Section 53 of the IBC. All of the surplus will then be distributed among all creditors based on a ratio of their unsatisfied claims. While well-intentioned, this proposal deviates from credit fundamentals and a well-accepted order of priority of security interests. It has been considered for complex group structures and layered borrowings where multiple companies operated as a single economic unit. Applying it to standalone firms may deter the availability of credit. One solution could be to give the CoC or government discretion over applying the proposed distribution device in cases involving public interest. In all other cases, the payout scheme should be as per the existing Section 53, which clearly gives secured creditors priority, as established principles of credit demand.

