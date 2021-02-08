The challenge of ballooning defence pensions in India

Pension reform is hard even at the best of times. But when it comes to defence personnel, it is harder, since it becomes an emotive issue. India has the world’s largest volunteer army. The military force has 1.4 million active personnel and 2.1 million in reserve. Every year, more than 60,000 personnel retire. Most of them are in the 35-45 years age bracket, with a possibility of 20-30 years of active service ahead of them, if gainfully employed. This is because unlike other professions, the armed forces allow you to retire with full pension benefits after 20 years of service. Less than 3% of the personnel are commissioned officers who make it to the senior-most ranks. Even among officers, there is a steep and narrow pyramid of career progression. Many among them choose to retire well before they hit their late 50s. Thus, most of the retirees are a young cohort.

