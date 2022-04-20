The challenge of getting those supply chains closer to home

Data on large-scale reshoring is hard to find. There is some anecdotal evidence. Dusseldorf-based retailer C&A Group is opening a new textile plant in Germany to produce 400,000 pairs of jeans a year. Swedish carmaker Volvo announced plans to build a third factory in Europe in 2025. Smaller businesses are getting into the act. Maia & Borges, a toymaker based in Portugal, is on course for €12 million of revenue in 2022, up from €1.5 million in 2019, having won multiple orders when Asian supply chains were snarled up in the pandemic’s early months. Patricia Maia, chief executive officer, said the family firm will make 10 million toys this year and is building a third factory to cope with demand expected to hit 40 million by 2024. “From a business perspective, we’ve had a good two years," she said.