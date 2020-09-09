The challenge of inflation amid a massive shock to our economy

A few economists have already termed this toxic mix of high inflation combined with falling output as stagflation. It is likely that inflation will begin to come down in the second half of the fiscal year, especially given the expectations of a record summer crop. However, the unlikely persistence of inflation still deserves attention, particularly because it could potentially constrain future policy responses by the government as well as the central bank. Chetan Ghate, a member of the outgoing monetary policy committee, has mentioned the possibility of an “inflation whipsaw": “On the upside, a perfect storm of cost push pressures, accommodative monetary policy, and adverse food supply shocks could lead to a pickup in inflation. On the downside, the paradox of thrift, i.e., forced saving pressure induced by a ‘de-facto’ lockdown, could be a potent disinflationary force."