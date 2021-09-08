The challenges of our vaccination drive’s final stretch

One indicator of this is that second-dose coverage is running about 25% short of what it should be. With each passing week, granular planning is becoming more important. In that same example, four months ago none of the 50,000 was vaccinated. So, you could go pretty much anywhere and vaccinate people. But now you have to know the locations of those 22,000 who are still unvaccinated and of the other 28,000 for their second dose, to be able to plan the rest of the exercise.