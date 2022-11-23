The changing face of market research3 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:59 PM IST
A report said that India will move towards increased usage of technology in research.
A report said that India will move towards increased usage of technology in research.
A large packaged consumer goods company created a sample of a few connected homes in three different global markets including an Asian country. The idea: Understand the usage of some of its products in a household. This entailed embedding sensors in the electronic appliances in the house. For instance, it had sensors in place to ascertain the usage of laundry detergent for each cycle in a washing machine. Other than the laundry room, the bathroom and kitchen had connected devices too.