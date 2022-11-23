The changing face of market research

Hubber, too, agreed that companies are looking for speed, especially post-covid. “While the basics of what they’re asking for are the same, what we do see is two things. One, a general acceleration of rhythm, where everything is much faster. Since companies are under pressure from stakeholders, they’re looking for speed of action from market researchers," she said. Second, there’s a greater requirement to go into deep understanding of people. “We see an increased need for human connection. There’s work around bringing the consumer into the boardroom. That’s because of the understanding of how quickly behaviours can change and how quickly people can adapt to new situations. So, there’s need to be very close to that kind of revolution," Hubber said.