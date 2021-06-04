The charm of an endless series of series

If we start the numbering from 0, it goes like this. Apply zero cuts to the pizza, and you have just 1 piece (the whole pizza, didn’t you know). One straight-line cut produces 2 pieces. Two, a maximum of 4 pieces, if you slice across the previous cut. For every subsequent cut, the way to maximize the count of pieces is to slice across all previous cuts. You must make sure not to slice through an intersection of two cuts, because that loses one potential piece. Slice like this each time, and each slice adds as many pieces as the serial number of the slice. Third cut, three new pieces, total of 7. Fourth cut, four new pieces, total of 11. Etc.