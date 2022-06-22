The fading hype about China, India5 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 12:44 AM IST
Neither China nor India has lived up to big expectations of economic emergence in the 21st century
Neither China nor India has lived up to big expectations of economic emergence in the 21st century
Three decades ago, former US treasury secretary Larry Summers, then chief economist of the World Bank, characterized the opening up of the Chinese and Indian economies as the most significant events in global history, along with the end of the Cold War. Grandiose predictions were made when China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, including on how it would make it a more politically liberal country. Decades on, so much of the hype that gathered velocity and volume in a narrative loop from Wall Street to Washington and Davos and back appears hopelessly misplaced. ‘Chindia’, the Chinese Century, the possibility that India might create the world’s largest middle class and predictions that the Chinese renminbi would jostle with the US dollar to be the world’s reserve currency now seem like comic science-fiction.