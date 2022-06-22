The fading hype about China, India

Last week was emblematic. The People’s Republic launched its first home-designed aircraft carrier. Not so subtly named Fujian, after the Chinese province that faces Taiwan, this is just another sign that Beijing will flex its muscle militarily in the 21st century. If it were to try and take over Taiwan by force, the shock waves for the world economy, even those transmitted just via our dependence on the two countries for semiconductors, would make us nostalgic for the disruptions brought about by Russia’s horrific and pointless invasion of Ukraine. India, meanwhile, threatened to play spoiler at the WTO meeting, before better sense prevailed. Whether New Delhi is run by a Congress-led government or the Bharatiya Janata Party, our trade negotiation tactics keep observers everywhere amused and alarmed, not least because we do damage both to multilateral trade and our own economy.

