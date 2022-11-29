The Chinese model of governance has just been exposed as hollow1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:43 AM IST
The failure of Beijing’s authoritarian approach to covid is a moment to emphasize why democracies meet aspirations better
There has been growing anger in China over a lack of receptivity to concerns being expressed by ordinary citizens about President Xi Jinping’s strict ‘zero covid’ policy. But after ten people were killed when a block of flats in the north-western city of Urumqi in Xinjiang province caught fire last week, this anger has come out into the open with protests in major Chinese cities from Shanghai and Beijing to Xinjiang and Tibet. What is quite remarkable about these protests is there is open criticism of the Chinese president, with calls being heard asking Xi to resign. Millions of Chinese have been facing widespread restrictions for months, but eventually their anxiety seems to be boiling over into public outrage.