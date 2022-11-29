The Chinese model of governance has just been exposed as hollow

The juxtaposition of what is happening in Taiwan and China should alert us not only to the dangers of authoritarianism, but also why the importance of standing up for Taiwan cannot be overestimated. In more ways than one, it lies at the heart of contemporary global order. For a long time, the Chinese Communist Party had lulled a large part of the world into believing that its model of governance was a better one, as it was seen to be delivering economic growth and political stability. Awkwardly, many people in the democratic world have also been willing to buy that narrative. Democracies, by definition, can never be perfect. As they seek multi-stakeholder engagement in consensus creation around a national project, conflicts are inevitable. But the democratic world, in its attempt to find utopian perfection, became more focused on finding its own faults than on challenging authoritarian actors. A never-ending cycle of self-flagellation in the democratic world ended up strengthening the fallacy of the ‘China model of governance’. If democracies of the world won’t stand up for their own values, why would the rest view them as exemplars?

