Opinion | The clarity with which atheists should view believers

Almost every atheist has said this at least once, “But I believe in a force." Some of them have since downgraded truth as far less exciting—that life and the universe have no point, no meaning. Some atheists feel, even when they have not ingested any substance, that living things are “interconnected". Others say something in the base of your spine can “awaken". What is common to the whole spectrum of atheists is that they tend to look down upon believers in God. They deny the magic of divinity.