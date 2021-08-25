The class divide that threatens to thwart our educational goals

Why is it then that most states are preparing to start or are starting schools as though this learning loss did not happen? Even the few states that are trying to address this matter are doing so in a grossly inadequate manner. Not recovering this lost learning undermines all future education of our children. Do we need any fancy reasoning or research to understand that if a child has not learnt the class 6 syllabus and forgotten much of what she knew in class 5, she cannot learn the class 7 syllabus; the loss will get compounded with each year beyond. Why then this travesty with the future of over 200 million children?