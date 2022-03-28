The classic startup formula and spoilers in this script

This is not restricted to Silicon Valley. India also has its fair share of brittle and febrile tech entrepreneurs. The latest example is the indecorous and public spat between Ashneer Grover, former managing director of fintech company BharatPe, and the company’s board of directors. The increasingly acrimonious squabble eventually led to Grover’s resignation from the company he founded, and the board subsequently sacking his wife, Madhuri Jain (a controller in BharatPe). A barrage of claims and counter-claims were exchanged between Grover and the BharatPe board. While there is no way of checking the veracity of these allegations and counter-allegations, it is Grover who seems to emerge stained from this fiasco.

