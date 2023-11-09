The comet exploded, or it didn’t
This article explores a case study of how the scientific community reacted to a paper that made a remarkable claim about a cosmic airburst event in the past, only to be refuted by subsequent research.
Something I’ve always wanted to do with this column is to explore a little bit of how science progresses. Not the details of experiments conducted and results obtained, no. What I mean in particular here is, what happens when scientists get something wrong?
