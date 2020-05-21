Opinion | The coming apart of WTO spells an opportunity for Indian trade

Strategic yes, but path to where? And more importantly, who and who all will help lead it? From the days of pirates to those donning three-piece suits, carving up the world and later its goods trade, business across the high seas has often been ruthless, where the first to blink loses all. Set up in 1995, the WTO was supposed to end all that. The tumult that has hit the trade body now will have far-reaching consequences for covid-struck economies, tossed unto turbulent waters without a compass and no lighthouse in sight. This malaise has come at a time when the WTO’s appellate body (where trade disputes are settled) has systematically been rendered ineffective by the US, which privileges bilateral trade over multilateral rules.