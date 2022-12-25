The coming year should usher in optimism

This year brought us some fresh discords in a world full of contradictions. Many of our major achievements were lost between the advent of covid-19 and the end of 2022. Over 400 million people in India alone were lifted out of poverty. But covid interrupted the global supply chain, and crises began to loom over global markets. As a result, more people were forced back into poverty than those who rose from poverty. Worsening conditions in China and increased infection in several nations, including the US, have heightened concerns about the pandemic’s comeback. This year will leave a legacy of fear and hunger through 2023.