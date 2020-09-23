The complex matter of TV news regulation in India

Once the government recognized the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and its complaints redressal body, even advertisers who were not ASCI members listened to its rulings. “Those not satisfied with their ruling could go to court but each time the court refused to interfere with ASCI rulings," the executive said. In its affidavit to the court, NBA requested that its Code of Ethics should be included under Rule 6 of the ‘Programme Code’ of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. According to a report on legal news website LiveLaw, it said amenability to the NBSA mechanism should be made a term of the uplinking/downlinking permission of the news channel. A top news TV executive agreed: “All news TV licences must be subject to signing up to being supervised by an independent regulatory authority on the lines of Ofcom (the government-approved regulatory and competition authority for broadcasting and telecommunications sector) in Britain. No opt out clause."